Pueblo County Sheriff asking for help identifying a body found in Arkansas River

PUEBLO, CO. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff is seeking help identifying a body that was found in the Arkansas River, east of the Pueblo City limits, in November 2023.

A man walked his dog found initially found the body at the La Salle and Arkansas River. The body is believed to have been there for a couple of weeks. Investigators have been working on identifying the man but have not been successful.

Pueblo County Sheriff

The man's race is unknown but he was around 5'10 with a 1-inch long beard and short black hair. He was wearing a Michael Kors shirt with a size 10 boot, size 36x32 Levi jeans, and Levi's underwear.

Fingerprint testing ended with no match and DNA testing is in process. If you know who this could be please contact Det. Simpson at (719) 583-6436.