Former Alabama police officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of a Black man outside his home

(CNN) — A former Alabama police officer was charged with murder Friday in the fatal shooting of a Black man outside his home, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Friday.

An Alabama grand jury indicted Mac Bailey Marquette, 23, on Thursday after reviewing all the facts and evidence of the case, Anderson said at a news conference.

Marquette is one of three officers who were fired in connection with the September 29 killing of Stephen Perkins, which allegedly happened in Decatur as a towing company tried to repossess his vehicle. A fourth officer was suspended without pay.

Anderson said none of the other officers have been charged.

Police shot Perkins, 39, after he allegedly “brandished a handgun” equipped with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two weeks before last month’s firings.

Perkins died later at a hospital, police said.

The confrontation began about 1:30 a.m. when the towing company called police to Perkins’ home and alleged he had pulled a handgun on the tow truck driver, Decatur police said in an initial statement.

When officers arrived, Perkins came out with a handgun and threatened the driver, police said.

The initial police statement said Perkins refused to drop his weapon when officers ordered him to do so, and that an officer shot him when he turned the gun toward that officer.

Police Chief Todd Pinion later said the officer did not order Perkins to drop a weapon.

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” Pinion said in a social media post October 11.

“That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement,” Pinion’s post reads.

