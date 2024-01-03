Skip to Content
News

WEATHER ALERT DAY: THURSDAY

slot0
KRDO
By
today at 8:07 AM
Published 8:00 AM

WEATHER ALERT: An incoming storm systems will bring snow to the area on Thursday.

TODAY: A beautiful day on tap for your Wednesday. We're looking at sunny  to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the teens and low-20s. 

EXTENDED: We'll see increasing clouds and snow moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Snow will ramp up Thursday night with one to three inches possible around Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We'll see heavier snowfall in the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas... with the heaviest snow over the San Juan mountains. Snow showers in mountains will linger into the weekend. And another storm system will likely impact the area on Monday. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content