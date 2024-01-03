WEATHER ALERT DAY: THURSDAY

WEATHER ALERT: An incoming storm systems will bring snow to the area on Thursday.

TODAY: A beautiful day on tap for your Wednesday. We're looking at sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: We'll see increasing clouds and snow moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Snow will ramp up Thursday night with one to three inches possible around Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We'll see heavier snowfall in the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas... with the heaviest snow over the San Juan mountains. Snow showers in mountains will linger into the weekend. And another storm system will likely impact the area on Monday.