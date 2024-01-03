Multiple state Capitols evacuated due to mass-emailed bomb threats

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Capitol buildings in multiple states were temporarily shut down and evacuated Wednesday because of threats.

“It was a mass email sent to several (Secretaries of State) and state offices across the country,” said Michon Lindstrom, a spokesperson for the Kentucky of Secretary of State’s office.

A copy of an emailed threat obtained by CNN showed government offices in at least 23 states listed as recipients. The sender claimed to have placed explosives inside “your state Capitol,” although no specific state was mentioned in the email. It’s not clear if other email threats were sent.

The threat affected Capitol proceedings in Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota. No states have reported finding any threatening items in those buildings.

“While everyone is safe, (Kentucky State Police) has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has successfully cleared the Mississippi State Capitol,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The building was thoroughly searched, and no explosives or suspicious equipment were found.” State Sen. Brice Wiggins said on social media, “Sick individuals, who need to be prosecuted, will not stop us from doing our jobs.”

“Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol,” posted Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State.

“The Sec. of State’s capitol staff delayed their arrival to the GA Capitol until roughly 45 minutes later when they received the official ‘All Clear’ from the State Police,” said Secretary of State spokesperson Mike Hassinger told CNN.

The FBI issued a statement saying they were aware of the incidents.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a state Capitol is made,” the bureau said. “The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

