Imam in critical condition after being shot outside a Newark mosque, police say

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

(CNN) — An imam was shot and critically injured outside a New Jersey mosque Wednesday morning, Newark police said.

The shooting happened outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque around 6 a.m., Newark Public Safety said.

The imam – a mosque’s cleric or prayer leader – was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy identified him as Hassan Sharif.

“My prayers are with Imam Hassan Sharif,” Murphy said in a statement Wednesday. “At this point, we do not have any information about the perpetrators or motivations behind this incident, but I know law enforcement will provide updates as appropriate.

“At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship.”

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, it comes amid increasing reports of threats, violence and hate speech against Muslim and Jewish Americans since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

“This investigation is ongoing, but at this time we do not have any information suggesting the crime was motivated by bias,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The New Jersey branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam,” CAIR-NJ spokesperson Dina Sayedahmed said.

“As always, and irrespective of this specific incident, we advise all mosques to keep their doors open but remain cautious especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry,” the group said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

