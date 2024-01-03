Haley campaign announces $24 million haul in 4th quarter

By Ebony Davis, CNN

(CNN) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign said Wednesday that it raised $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 across her political operation, hauling in more than double than any other previous quarter last year.

That’s up from around $11 million in the third quarter and $7.3 million in the second quarter, as she saw fresh interest from donors searching for a Trump alternative.

The latest numbers come as Haley has seen a surge in momentum following the first four GOP primary debates and an uptick in deep-pocketed donors coalescing behind her White House bid, including co-founder of Home Depot Ken Langone and billionaire LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic donor Reid Hoffman. In November, Haley was also endorsed by Americans for Prosperity Action, a network associated with billionaire Charles Koch.

The former UN ambassador’s campaign said she attracted more than 83,000 new donors in the fourth quarter alone – nearly the combined total of her unique donors in the previous quarters combined.

Haley is the first major GOP presidential contender to release their fourth quarter numbers. The candidates have until January 31 to file their quarterly campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Fox News first reported Haley’s fundraising totals.

Haley’s team touted her strong grassroots fundraising operation, saying $16.25 million was raised from digital and mail grassroots efforts.

“This is a two-person race between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. Nikki is the only Trump alternative with the voter support, the operation, and the resources to go the distance. Our momentum continues to build as we head into 2024,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney said.

Since launching her presidential run, Haley has raised $50 million from 180,000 donors across her three campaign committees. The South Carolina Republican has $14.5 million cash on hand going into 2024, according to the campaign.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.