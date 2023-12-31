Former Ugandan steeplechase Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat found fatally stabbed in Kenya

ELDORET, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say they are investigating the slaying of three-time Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat. A local police official says Kiplagat’s body was found with stab wounds inside his brother’s car on Sunday morning. He says the athlete had been driving the car before his body was discovered in the vehicle on the outskirts of a town 312 kilometers (163 miles) west of Nairobi. The police commander from the nearby Moiben area, Stephen Okal, said, “This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now.” long-distance runner, As a long-distance runner, Kiplagat specialized in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He represented Uganda in six World Athletics Championships and at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

