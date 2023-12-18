New Colorado Springs fire station expected to help with response times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new fire station in Southeast Colorado Springs is expected to improve emergency response times dramatically. The new station is on the corner of Horizon View Drive and Bradley Street.

Colorado Springs Fire Station 25 just opened this morning, and four full-time firefighters are working there.

Now that it is officially open, the department expects this to cut response times in half in the area.

The Colorado Centre Metro District Fire Department transferred Fire Station 25 to the City of Colorado Springs. The transfer of command helps staff the fire department from two to four full-time firefighters.

These firefighters include a paramedic and driver across three different shifts.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Monoblade swore in new firefighters today who were with The Colorado Centre Metro District Fire Department but, are now with CSFD. New graduates who were sworn in on Friday will also staff station 25.

Fire Chief Randy Royal tells KRDO13 that opening up this new station will result in fire crews getting to people faster when they call.

“So previously, they had two firefighters working out here, and there will be four. So for this area, it will shorten response times from probably 10 to 12 minutes down to five or six. So, that’s a huge deal for the City of Colorado Springs,” says Royal.

The city also performed a flag ceremony to switch out the old fire engine with the new one, which is now officially in service.

Next year, the Colorado Springs Fire Department plans to make nearly six million dollars in renovations. They plan to add a drive-through ramp for trucks and add new sleeping quarters and lockers.