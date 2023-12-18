G League player and girlfriend are arrested in killing of woman found dead near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a player on the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate and his girlfriend in the killing of a woman whose remains were found outside of Las Vegas earlier this month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Sunday that Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old power forward and center on the Stockton Kings, and 19-year-old Sakari Harnden will be charged with murder and kidnapping in the killing of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. Rodgers was reported missing on Dec. 7 and her remains were later found in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Authorities have not released a cause of death or discussed a possible motive.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.