El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy’s Class 23-3 graduates

Sheriff Roybal will be swearing in newly POST-certified deputies, including graduates from other agencies across the state of Colorado.

A graduation ceremony will take place on Dec. 15 at Trace Church.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is graduating the Regional Training Academy’s Class 23-3.

