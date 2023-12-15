El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy’s Class 23-3 graduates
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is graduating the Regional Training Academy’s Class 23-3.
A graduation ceremony will take place on Dec. 15 at Trace Church.
Sheriff Roybal will be swearing in newly POST-certified deputies, including graduates from other agencies across the state of Colorado.
This will be the second class to graduate since Sheriff Roybal announced he would be bringing back the requirement of POST certification in January of 2023.