Woodland Park School District announcing their participation in the National Civics Bee

WOODLAND PARK, Co. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park School District (WSPD) has announced plans for their students to participate in the National Civics Bee, a competition to improve civic education among 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation organizes the competition in partnership with The Civic Trust seeking to inspire young Americans to participate in civic activities and make meaningful contributions to their communities. At the same time, creating an understanding of American democracy encourages active community involvement, and strengthens trust in others and institutions.

The competition starts with participants submitting a 500-word essay from the five prompts on the National Civics Bee website. The top 20 students will be selected to advance to a live quiz event to assess their civics knowledge. The top three winners from each local competition can win up to $500 and advance to the state competition. The top 3 competitors in the state competition can win up to $1,000 and the first-place winner will represent the state of Colorado in the inaugural National Civics Bee National Championship in the Fall of 2024.

The deadline for student essay submission is January 8th, 2024. You can find more information about the competition on the WPSD website here.