Canine Training Apprenticeship Program expanded at FCC Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canine Training Apprenticeship Program was first implemented at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Florence, Colorado in 2015, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBP)

The FBP says that since starting the program 63 incarcerated individuals have had the honor of working in the FPC Dog Program and 147 dogs have been successfully placed as working dogs.

Due to the high success rate of this program, FCC Florence expanded the program to the Federal Correctional Institution this December.

The Federal Correctional Complex in Florence, Colorado partners with CARES Inc. in Concordia, Kansas. CARES provides the institution with the canines as well as training on service commands for employees and the incarcerated individuals caring for the animals.

By the time a dog leaves the program, they will know 52 service dog commands.