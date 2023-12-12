WEATHER ALERT WEDNESDAY: Winter weather alerts in effect for our southernmost counties where heavy snow is expected
WHEN: Light snow in the morning but ,little to no impacts to roads.
The heaviest of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon (4-6pm) and lingers overnight into Thursday morning wrapping no later than 10-11am for I-25 corridor and by the afternoon for the eastern plains.
IMPACTS to roads likely Wednesday night-Thursday morning
NOTE: This will be a heavy, wet, slushy snow due to lack of colder air with this storm system
EXTENDED: Clearing skies late Thursday with sunshine returning by Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 40's