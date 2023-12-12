New Mexico Supreme Court weighs whether to strike down local abortion restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is weighing whether to strike down local abortion bans and restrictions by conservative cities and counties at the request of the state attorney general. Oral arguments are scheduled for Wednesday at the high court. The state’s abortion laws are among the most liberal in the country. At least four state supreme courts are grappling with abortion litigation this week. In New Mexico communities where opposition to abortion runs deep, officials say they have the right to enforce federal abortion restrictions under a 19th century U.S. law that prohibits the shipping of abortion medication and supplies.

