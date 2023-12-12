Skip to Content
Intersection of 30th Street and Centennial Boulevard now open after water main break

Published 5:37 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is wrapping up repairs on a 16-inch water main that broke early in the morning on December 11. The water main break forced the closure of the intersection for most of the day.

The intersection was temporarily opened overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., but will be reduced to one lane in each direction for both thoroughfares. Motorists are asked to proceed cautiously and obey construction signs in the area.

The intersection will be closed again at 7 a.m. on December 12 for repaving. It is anticipated to be fully reopened by the evening.

