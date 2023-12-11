Skip to Content
Partly cloudy and mild Monday

today at 8:30 AM
Published 8:01 AM

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild Monday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area.  Winds will be lighter today... out of the east-southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with lows dipping into the low-20s. 

EXTENDED: An area of low pressure will impact the region starting on Tuesday night.  The main focus for precipitation will be from Highway 50 and to the south. This will likely be a mixture of rain and wet snow. This will also cool temperatures into the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday. We can expect drier and warmer conditions this weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

