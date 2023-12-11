TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild Monday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area. Winds will be lighter today... out of the east-southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with lows dipping into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: An area of low pressure will impact the region starting on Tuesday night. The main focus for precipitation will be from Highway 50 and to the south. This will likely be a mixture of rain and wet snow. This will also cool temperatures into the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday. We can expect drier and warmer conditions this weekend.