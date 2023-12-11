LaLiga match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The LaLiga match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao will resume on Monday after it was suspended following the death of a fan at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium.

Sunday’s match was halted after 17 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands, with both clubs later confirming that a Granada fan had died.

“From the club we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the entire Granada family,” Granda said in a statement.

Bilbao added: “Athletic Club expresses its deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the person’s family and loved ones.”

Granada’s sporting director, Alfredo García Amado, said after the match that the fan suffered a cardiac arrest.

Iñaki Williams’ header had given Bilbao a 1-0 lead after just six minutes before the match was suspended.

Both clubs announced that fans will be able to use their original tickets for Sunday’s game, while those who can’t attend will be reimbursed.

The Spanish football federation said the game will resume in the 17th minute at 9 p.m. (3 p.m. ET) on Monday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Girona continued its stunning run of form with a 4-2 victory away to Barcelona to go two points clear of Real Madrid, which drew 1-1 away to Real Betis on Saturday, at the top of LaLiga.

Girona has lost just once in 16 league matches so far this season and emerged as the biggest surprise package in Europe.

In 2017, the City Football Group (CFG), acquired 44.3% of the Catalan club, which is headed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s brother, Pere.

CFG describes itself as “the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs, with total or partial ownership of thirteen clubs in major cities across the world.” As well as Girona those clubs also include English Premier League champion Manchester City and New York City FC in the US.

The defeat by Girona leaves Barcelona in fourth, seven points adrift of Girona and level on points with Atletico Madrid.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.