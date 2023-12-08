Group of Colorado clerks condemn GOP request for canvass members to not certify 2023 election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over a week after a group of Colorado Republicans got together over Zoom to discuss election security and audit concerns, a group of Colorado County Clerks are staunchly defending the integrity of Colorado elections.

In late November, the Colorado GOP called on county canvass board members to not certify 2023 election results based on audit concerns.

Though the elections were ultimately certified in Colorado counties without issue, the Fremont County Clerk and Recorder said the call to action sets a dangerous precedent.

Ron Hanks, the chairman of the Colorado GOP's election and security committee, invited Republicans to join him in a Zoom meeting on Nov. 28.

In the emailed invitation, there was a three-pronged call to action:

1. Attend a zoom call on Tues Nov 28, at 7 pm for more details and discussion of next steps.



2. Ask your county canvass board members to not certify the election and submit a minority report by early Dec.



3. By Nov 29, recruit candidates in each county who lost by a smaller margin than the audited contest. Ask them to sign a letter to your County Clerk requesting a hand recount RLA be conducted for whichever of their contests has the smallest margin.

"Once we got wind of that, we were concerned because, for Republicans not to sign off on and certify the election, there goes Proposition HH, Proposition II, those would not be able to be certified," said Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Justin Grantham.

Grantham serves as the president of the Colorado County Clerks Association.

"The county clerk's association with our letter felt it was important to get ahead of this now because we are holding and conducting three elections next year."

Grantham said it's vital Coloradans know they can trust elections going into the March presidential primary, the June primary for countywide and district races, and the presidential election in November.

In their letter, they wrote, "It is clear that those who spread lies and distrust in our institutions aren't going away and, in some cases, are better resourced and louder than ever.

Hanks, the coordinator of the Zoom who spearheaded the call to action, told KRDO13 "The government has been completely inept when it comes to safeguarding our elections."

In a written statement, Hanks told KRDO in part:

"We should ALL question our elections and demand better verification, including hand counts and recounts. If the same equipment is used, with their proprietary software and thumb drive updates, the system is completely unrecoverable. It is and always will be insecure. My statement to the 2023 canvass board members was that I could not recommend certifying the elections. Ron Hanks, Former Colorado Representative, COGOP Election and Security Committee Chairman

Hanks said he wants to see Colorado "rebuild voter roles from the ground up to remove inaccuracies," and "end mail-out/mail-in voting."

Hanks said the state should mail out voter information and a mock ballot, but require voting in person with official identification on a paper ballot.