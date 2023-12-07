Monument Creek Erosion Project protects public safety and infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) and Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation have provided an update on a multi-faceted erosion prevention project happening along a 3500-foot expanse in Monument Creek near Monument Valley Park.

The project seeks to correct fifty years of erosion, after a summer of historic and record-setting rainfall.

"If we were to, for example, leave the creek alone and just allow erosion to continue, we start having a really high safety risk and we have a lot of impacts on the adjacent properties," Jason Messamer, CSU engineer said.

CSU explained that a large sewage pipe runs under the creek bed. Historically, there has been a thick layer of dirt that covers and protects the pipe. If that erosion continues and exposes the pipe, it has a larger chance of cracking and could spill raw sewage into the creek.

"There are spots along this creek where it's cut down five feet in the in our project area," Messamer explained.

There are also major power lines around the creek, other water lines running under the creek and multiple large buildings surrounding the waterway, making it an important place to protect.

But the project doesn't merely add dirt to reverse the effects of erosion. Project supervisors also plan on adding greenery around the creek walls to prevent future erosion, adding rock structures to reduce the "energy" of the flow, and improving the trail that runs alongside the creek.

Currently, the trail is being diverted around the construction zone.

Courtesy - Colorado Springs Utilities

As for the trail improvements, a lot remains to be done. They're planning on adding a new underpass and a new pedestrian access route south of Mesa Ridge to the original trail.

"The big thing that everyone will notice is the new trail components that will really improve the safety and trail functionality," Messamer said.

The project will be completed in six phases, with the site broken up into three different sections. As of now, the creek is being diverted to one side of the creek bed while construction continues on the other side.

"There are several phases where they'll be moving the creek water around over the winter," Messamer said.

CSU and Colorado Springs Parks and Wildlife chose to start this project over the winter, while the flow of the creek water is running lower than normal.

KRDO - culverts redirecting the creek's flow

The creekbed construction will continue into the Spring. Construction crews will begin to add greenery to the sides of the creekbed during the summer.