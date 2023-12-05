Jayapal issues new statement that she ‘unequivocally condemns Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as an act of war’

By Haley Talbot, CNN

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state said Tuesday that she “unequivocally condemns Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as an act of war,” following comments she made to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that set off a firestorm among her Democratic colleagues in the House.

“Let me be completely clear again that I unequivocally condemn Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as an act of war,” Jayapal said in her latest statement. “This is horrific and across the world, we must stand with our sisters, families, and survivors of rape and sexual assault everywhere to condemn this violence and hold perpetrators accountable.”

While Jayapal, who is chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, condemned the rape of Israeli women by Hamas and called it “horrific” on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, she pointed out that over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since the start of the war and said, “I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.”

In her statement Tuesday, Jayapal said her comment “about balance was not about rape, and not intended to minimize rape and sexual assault in any way.”

“It was about recognizing the tremendous pain and trauma of so many—Israelis, Palestinians and their diaspora communities—in this terrible war,” Jayapal stated.

The congresswoman continued, “I understand that I have critics who disagree with me on policy, but for them to insinuate that I would think, say or act in any way that equivocates on rape is outrageous and completely inconsistent with my record and life’s work. It also deeply hurts the ability to have meaningful conversations about critical issues.”

Jayapal’s comments speak to the broader divisions within the Democratic Party over how to address the war between Israel and Hamas. Democrats have struggled to reconcile support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the wake of the October 7 attacks and rising protests, especially on the left, over the devastation in Gaza.

President Joe Biden decried the sexual assaults committed by Hamas during a fundraising event in Boston, calling it “appalling” and saying that “it’s on all of us … to forcibly condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation.”

﻿“Over the past few weeks, survivors and witnesses of the attacks have shared the horrific accounts of unimaginable cruelty. Reports of women raped — repeatedly raped — and their bodies being mutilated while still alive — of women corpses being desecrated, Hamas terrorists inflicting as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible and then murdering them. It is appalli﻿ng,” he said.

The House passed a Republican-led resolution on Tuesday condemning antisemitism in the United States and globally. A number of Democrats, however, expressed concern that the language of the GOP resolution is overly broad and would effectively define any criticism of the Israeli government or its policies as antisemitism.

Separately, Democratic Reps. Lois Frankel of Florida and Debbie Dingell of Michigan are planning on introducing a resolution this week condemning Hamas’ use of sexual violence and rape against Israeli women. A source familiar with Frankel’s thinking told CNN combating rape as a weapon of war is a long-standing priority for the congresswoman and the resolution was not drafted as a response to any comments made by other members.

