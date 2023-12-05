Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to lie in repose at Supreme Court

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Monday, December 18, and will be remembered at a pair of private ceremonies that will take place over the course of two days in Washington, the court announced.

O’Connor, who died Friday at the age of 93, will be remembered during a private ceremony at the court before members of the public are invited to pay their respects to the late justice.

A private, invitation-only funeral service will take place for O’Connor on Tuesday, December 19, at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

The court said that members of the public will have the opportunity to visit the court on Oct. 18 while O’Connor lies in repose from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET.

It’s traditional for late justices to lie in repose at the Supreme Court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – the second woman to join the high court – became the first woman to do so following her death in September 2020. The late Justice John Paul Stevens also laid in repose following his death in July 2019.

Tributes have been pouring in since O’Connor, the first woman to join the high court, died last week. In keeping with court tradition, a black drape has been hung over the courtroom doors in honor of the late justice.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the dates for the services.

