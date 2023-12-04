Monarch Ski Area plans to open later this week

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - Monarch Mountain will be opening for the 2023-2024 season on Dec. 6, after reporting nearly two feet of snow.

As one of the few remaining ski areas in Colorado that does not make any snow, Monarch relies completely on natural precipitation to open its 800 acres of terrain.

“The crew is working diligently on getting as much terrain open as possible and since Mother Nature has been so giving, we hope that it’s quite a bit!” Said GM/COO Randy Stroud.

Monarch Mountain says that notable developments made at the ski area over the summer include restrooms in the Paradise Parking lot, gladed terrain in the Mirkwood zone, improvements to the base area, and the acquisition and remodel of the Monarch at the Crest property.

Opening day lift operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Rental Shop, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop, Ski and Ride School, and Elation Sports will all be open. Kaleidoscope Tubing Park remains closed.

