Father of Palestinian American boy slain outside Chicago files wrongful death lawsuit
CHICAGO (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in an alleged hate crime has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Oday Al-Fayoume filed the lawsuit last month against the suburban Chicago landlord charged in the attack that left his child dead and the boy’s mother seriously wounded. Authorities allege 71-year-old Joseph Czuba targeted Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother Hanaan Shahin, on Oct. 14 because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the Israel-Hamas war. Czuba has pleaded not guilty to hate crime and murder charges. The wrongful death lawsuit names Czuba, his wife, Mary Czuba, and their property management company.