Tina Fey returns to ‘SNL’ to welcome Emma Stone to the Five-Timers Club

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Esteemed “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey made a surprise cameo on the long-running sketch show’s latest episode to help initiate host Emma Stone into the so-called Five-Timers Club.

Fey, a six-time host, told Stone that at 35 years old, she was the youngest person to reach the milestone.

Other celebrities who have hosted five or more times include Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy, among others. Fey, who was with the show from 1997-2006, was the first female former cast member to join the Five-Timers Club.

Fey jokingly told Stone that there’s a “women’s section” in the club, of which Candice Bergen, a five-time host, is the founder. Bergen then joined Fey and Stone on stage.

“The women’s section started out as a small, quiet place to cry,” Bergen, the first female host to hit the five-time milestone in 1990, joked. Now, she added, it’s a “big, luxurious place to cry.”

Bergen went on to say more earnestly, “Emma, this is your day. You’re part of ‘SNL’ her-story.”

Oscar-winner Stone hosted her fifth episode on Saturday, alongside musical guest Noah Kahan. She previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019.

At the end of Stone’s monologue, Fey did the honors of presenting her with the official Five-Timers jacket.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys,” Stone said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.