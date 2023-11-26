SZA rules the 2023 Soul Train Awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The 2023 Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night and it was a good time, especially for singer SZA.

The awards show – which honors the best in Black culture, music and entertainment, and is named for the long-running review show “Soul Train” – was hosted by Emmy-winning actor, recording artist, producer and entrepreneur Keke Palmer. The night was a big one for SZA, who scored four wins, taking home trophies for best R&B/Soul female artist, album of the year, song of the year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Usher won three statuettes: best R&B/Soul male artist, certified soul award and best collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Victoria Monét was awarded two: best dance performance and video of the year.

There will be encore presentations of the show on Monday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, November 29, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Usher

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Usher

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“All Things”- Kirk Franklin

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Snooze” – SZA

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“SOS”- SZA

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Snooze” – SZA

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“On My Mama”- Victoria Monét

BEST COLLABORATION

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

BEST GROUP

Maverick City Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

SPIRIT OF SOUL AWARD

Janelle Monáe

