Skip to Content
News

One man in critical condition after a shooting in an east Colorado Springs apartment complex

MGN
By
today at 4:45 AM
Published 4:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man was critically injured Saturday afternoon after a shooting in an apartment complex east of downtown.

According to police, they received reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot.

CSPD said the man was immediately taken to a hospital and is still in critical condition.

While on scene, CSPD said officers were able to locate the suspect in the shooting, but it's unclear if that suspect was taken into custody.

CSPD Homicide Detectives responded to the apartment complex and are now leading the investigation.

The police department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and call (719) 444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News
colorado springs shooting
Critical condition
Critical injuries
shooting

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content