One man in critical condition after a shooting in an east Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man was critically injured Saturday afternoon after a shooting in an apartment complex east of downtown.

According to police, they received reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot.

CSPD said the man was immediately taken to a hospital and is still in critical condition.

While on scene, CSPD said officers were able to locate the suspect in the shooting, but it's unclear if that suspect was taken into custody.

CSPD Homicide Detectives responded to the apartment complex and are now leading the investigation.

The police department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and call (719) 444-7000.