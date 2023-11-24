Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages from Gaza, Israeli prime minister’s office says

By Richard Greene, CNN

(CNN) — Thirteen Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 have been handed to the Red Cross, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office, as part of a deal struck between Israel and the militant group.

A group of 12 Thai nationals was also released, the Thai prime minister said.

Israel is due to release 39 Palestinian prisoners in return on Friday.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

