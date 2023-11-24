Skip to Content
CNN - World

Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages from Gaza, Israeli prime minister’s office says

<i>Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images</i><br/>Parents and relatives of children kidnapped on October 7 hold a demonstration in Tel Aviv.
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Parents and relatives of children kidnapped on October 7 hold a demonstration in Tel Aviv.
By
Published 8:03 AM

By Richard Greene, CNN

(CNN) — Thirteen Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 have been handed to the Red Cross, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office, as part of a deal struck between Israel and the militant group.

A group of 12 Thai nationals was also released, the Thai prime minister said.

Israel is due to release 39 Palestinian prisoners in return on Friday.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content