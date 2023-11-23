South Africa, Colombia and others are fighting drugmakers over access to TB and HIV drugs

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In a series of moves experts say signal a shift in how developing countries deal with pharmaceuticals, South Africa, Colombia and others have recently adopted a more combative approach towards drugmakers, pushing back on policies that deny treatment to millions of people with tuberculosis and HIV. Some officials say the change was prompted by the vaccine inequity seen during COVID, which triggered initiatives to help poor countries produce their own treatments. Zolelwa Sifumba, a former TB patient who suffered grueling treatment years ago, says it’s critical patients everywhere have access to life-saving medicines.

By GERALD IMRAY and MARIA CHENG Associated Press

