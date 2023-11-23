Ohio voters just passed abortion protections. Whether they take effect is now up to the courts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new constitutional projections for abortion access and other reproductive rights are supposed to take effect Dec. 7, a month after voters resoundingly passed them. That prospect now seems increasingly uncertain. Existing abortion-related lawsuits are moving again through the courts since voters decided the issue, raising questions about how and when the amendment will be implemented. The measure did not repeal any existing Ohio laws relating to abortion or reproductive rights, providing an opening for Republican elected officials and anti-abortion groups to renew their efforts to halt, delay or significantly water down the amendment. It passed with a strong 57% majority of the vote.

