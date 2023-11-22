Walmart shooter who injured 4 in Ohio may have been motivated by racial extremism, FBI says

The FBI says a white gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself may have been motivated by racist extremism. The attack at the Walmart near Dayton just days before Thanksgiving injured four shoppers. Investigators say the victims were two Black women, a white woman and a white man. The FBI says journal writings and other evidence shows the shooting may have been at least partially inspired by racially violent extremist ideology. Police have identified the shooter as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, of Dayton.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.