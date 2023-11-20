Arizona county again rejects a bid to hand-count all 2024 ballots

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — For the second time in nearly four months, officials in a northwestern Arizona county are rejecting a proposal to hand-count all ballots in the 2024 election cycle. The option was floated as an alternative to relying on electronic tabulating equipment. The 3-2 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors against the proposal came a day after Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said approving the measure would mean directing election workers to violate the law. She warned her office would file a lawsuit if the measure was approved. A deputy county attorney told board members there’s no law specifically authorizing the proposed hand count.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.