Senegal opposition party sponsoring new candidate Faye after court blocks jailed leader Sonko’s bid
By BABACAR DIONE
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The party of jailed Senegalese leader Ousmane Sonko says it’s now backing another candidate for the February presidential election. The announcement Sunday comes only days after Senegal’s Supreme Court effectively blocked Sonko’s presidential bid. The high court overturned a ruling that had called for Sonko’s reinstatement on the voter rolls. Sonko’s Pastef party said it would sponsor their No. 2 official Bassirou Diomaye Faye for the February election. A December deadline for collecting sponsors is fast approaching and Senegalese authorities have thus far refused to give Sonko the paperwork needed to complete the process. Sonko, who placed third in the last presidential election, has been jailed since the end of July.