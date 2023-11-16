The Vatican is going all-electric with Volkswagen supplying the cars

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

(CNN) — The Vatican has announced that, as part of a move to reduce its carbon emissions, it will electrify its fleet of vehicles. And Volkswagen will be supplying the cars.

The first two vehicles, both VW ID.3 compact electric cars, have already been delivered to the Vatican, VW said.

In a separate announcement, the Holy See also pledged to build a charging network within Vatican City and in other areas it controls. The city state also plans to ensure that electricity for its charging network comes from renewable sources.

The cars will come from VW Group’s Volkswagen and Škoda brands and will be provided through a “long term rental formula,” according to the Vatican. The Vatican referred to VW as its first strategic partner in the process to make its fleet carbon neutral.

The electrification of its fleet is among a number of projects Vatican City is undertaking to reduce its overall carbon emissions. Neither the Vatican nor VW noted how many vehicles are involved or what they will be used for.

The Vatican is the world’s smallest independent nation, home of the Pope and the global headquarters for the Catholic Church, and covers 109 acres. It’s about one-eighth the size of New York’s Central Park. Contained within the Italian city of Rome, it gained its independence in 1929 through a treaty signed with the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

