Jeremy Renner had to relearn to walk after accident. Now, he’s hopping down a hill

(CNN) — Jeremy Renner has made leaps and bounds in his recovery after a near-fatal snowplow accident in January – and this week, those leaps and bounds could be seen, literally.

On Tuesday, the “Avengers” star marked “10 months of recovery” by sharing a video on his Instagram page that showcased himself hopping down a hill, and then running back up.

“First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends,” he wrote in the caption.

It’s an impressive feat considering Renner previously revealed on his social media that he had broken over 30 bones as a result of the accident, including a shattered tibia and a broken knee.

Renner’s body was crushed after he was pulled under a snow-removal tractor at his Nevada home on New Year’s Day while trying to stop the vehicle from sliding and hitting his nephew.

His injuries included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken eye socket, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver, and he’s been documenting his months of intensive rehabilitation on his social media ever since.

“I just feel very blessed and very lucky to be upright and walk around and to live life,” Renner told CNN in an interview last month, adding, “It’s all a mental game.”

Renner may be strong-minded, but he also frequently expresses his gratitude to his followers, family and friends for the support along his road to recovery.

“I keep pushing for many reasons,” he wrote on Thursday. “But you are my fuel.”

