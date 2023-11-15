Sheriff Roybal, district attorney Allen celebrate landmark verdict in jail fentanyl distribution case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A landmark verdict has been reached in the jury trial of Katariina Gibson. The jury found Gibson guilty of Proximate Cause of Death by Unlawful Distribution and Introducing Contraband in the 2nd Degree.

An investigation launched by El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal linked Gibson to the death of her cellmate, 44-year-old Renee Lowrance, on January 20, 2023. Lowrance was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at the El Paso County Jail and her death was determined to have been caused by fentanyl intoxication.

Sheriff Roybal coordinated his investigative efforts in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, to identify the fentanyl supplier.

“Ms. Lowrance was in my jail, but she is a victim. It is my duty to protect the life, liberty, and the constitutional rights of all citizens. I hope today’s verdict sends a strong, resounding message, if you bring illicit drugs and contraband into my jail, you will be held accountable. I thank the members of our Office and law enforcement partners, who worked diligently to build and solve this important case, as well as District Attorney Allen, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, for their collaborative efforts and our strong partnership. Together, Michael and I are working to keep the citizens of this community safe, including those incarcerated in our jail.” -Sheriff Roybal

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with District Attorney Michael Allen and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, with the support of state legislation introduced in 2022, which makes it unlawful to possess more than four grams of fentanyl, to work proactively to prevent further harm from affecting the community.

“Our sincere, continued condolences to Ms. Lowrance's family and friends. We hope today’s verdict brings closure and peace,” said Sheriff Roybal and District Attorney Allen. Gibson is set to appear in El Paso County District Court on January 31 for sentencing.