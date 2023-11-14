Pikes Peak Human Society introduces a new way to get your pet licensed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) now has an easier way to get your pet licensed.

HSPPR partnered with DocuPet, a platform for lost pets and licensing.

Officials say licensing is mandatory for dogs and cats, but many owners forget to do this when they move here.

The new process is simple: pet owners can go online and make a profile for their pets through HSPPR. The pet tag is then assigned a unique code on the back, which directly links to your pet's profile.

That number is what someone who finds a lost pet would reference when calling in to report a stray.

HSPPR says that people forget to update their microchips when moving here and licensing their pet adds another layer of protection.

"Often when pets come in that information, their contact information is incorrect on the microchip, but the pet licensing information is always up to date. So it's an easier way to get that information and also just to be a security measure as well,” said Cody Costra, an employee at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pet owners can choose between one or three-year-long licensing terms. A rabies certificate is required to obtain a license.

If your pet isn't licensed, there is a window of opportunity over the next few months where HSPPR is waiving the late licensing fee. That fee is waived until March 1 of next year.