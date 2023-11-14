Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death. In a motion filed in court Monday, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February. Chauvin is asking the judge who presided over his federal trial to throw out his conviction and order a new trial, or at least an evidentiary hearing.

