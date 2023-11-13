Barton Cowperthwaite, ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor, diagnosed with brain tumor

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Barton Cowperthwaite, who starred in Netflix’s 2020 ballet drama “Tiny Pretty Things,” has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Cowperthwaite wrote about the update to his health in an Instagram post on Friday, saying he was diagnosed with “at least stage 2 Glioma,” and that “it is a fairly decent sized brain tumor.”

“The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self,” he wrote.

He said he and his family planned on seeing several other doctors for a second opinion, but for now, he’s planning on going into surgery in the next week or so.

“I’ll do my best to be open about the journey on here,” he wrote, adding, “I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!”

His post was accompanied by a photo of himself in a hospital gown, and a couple of photos showing his brain scans.

On Saturday, Cowperthwaite said in a video posted to his Instagram that the “lemon sized” brain tumor was discovered on a scan he underwent after suffering “several seizures” throughout the last eight weeks.

He thanked his followers for the outpouring of support, saying, “words have no capacity to express my gratitude and I’m just overwhelmed.”

Cowperthwaite is a professionally trained dancer who appeared in the singular season of “Tiny Pretty Things” when it debuted on Netflix in 2020. He also appeared in the 2016 TV movie “Center Stage: On Pointe,” the third installment of the “Center Stage” franchise, and the “Fosse/Verdon” mini-series in 2019.

He was set to appear in the off-Broadway stage play “Lone Star,” a Vietnam war era dark comedy written by James McClure that’s set to premiere later this month.

A previous version of this story misstated Cowperthwaite’s diagnosis. It has been updated to reflect he has a brain tumor.

