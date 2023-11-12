Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”

Baldwin last appeared on the long-running NBC comedy sketch show just over three ago, when he regularly showed up to impersonate then-President Donald Trump.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo on Saturday’s new episode of the long-running show, Baldwin — who has previously hosted “SNL” 17 times — appeared at the end of a sketch about sleep stories for the app Calm, proclaiming, “Okay everybody, let’s get calm!”

He then appeared alongside the evening’s host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest boygenius for the customary end-of-show sendoff.

In October 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing on the set of his we﻿stern film “Rust” when a gun held by the actor fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin denied pulling the trigger on the weapon in a previous interview with CNN.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin earlier this year.

Last month, New Mexico special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they planned to convene a grand jury to decide whether Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the incident.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. She has pleaded not guilty.

The film’s assistant director, David Halls, who was identified as the person who handed the firearm to Baldwin the day of the incident, signed a plea agreement earlier this year “for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon,” prosecutors said.

Production on the film resumed in April and was completed in May. .

