‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ premiere date revealed

(CNN) — Netflix has revealed the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

The trailer shows how the live-action version of the characters look and also reveals a premiere date of Feb. 22.

Featured in the series will be Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu), Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Aang (Gordon Cormier), Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung).

Fans also get a look at some of the animals turned action stars.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” will follow the plot of the animated series, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005.

The show, centered around a medieval fantasy world of “benders” who can manipulate earth, air, fire, and water. The franchise includes a popular spinoff series, “The Legend of Korra,” along with video games and comic books.

