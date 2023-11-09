Chilly today… warming weekend temps

Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures this afternoon... but warmer by the weekend.

TODAY: A chilly day ahead with afternoon temperatures around ten degrees below average. Highs today will top out in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold overnight as morning lows dip into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Dry conditions and a gradual warming trend through the weekend. Highs climb back into the low and mid-50s Friday with the upper-50s and low-60s Saturday and Sunday. Warmer through the middle of next week as temps climb into the 60s and a few 70s.