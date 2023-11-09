Ascend College Prep students create angel tree for Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This holiday season, the Ascend College Prep students have created an angel tree and are buying Christmas gifts for the kids in the Partner in Housing program who are between the ages of 13 and 18.

Partners in Housing is a transitional housing program for families with children who are moving from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

The group is also raising money for gift cards because they say teens can be a hard group to buy for and may like to have a say in what they receive for Christmas.

Additionally, they are also sponsoring a hygiene drive. The group says that this is because hygiene items are always in demand and they can take a chunk out of a struggling family's budget.

To learn more about Partners in Housing or to donate, click here.