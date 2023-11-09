123 migrants found trapped in a trailer in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have found 123 migrants trapped in a trailer in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi. According to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute Thursday, officials from the state attorney general’s office rescued the migrants in Matehuala, a city on the border of Nuevo Leon on Wednesday. They found the locked trailer box after a local reported hearing cries for help. The majority of migrants rescued were from the Central American countries, as well as four from Ecuador and one Cuban. 34 were children. Kidnap and extortion are familiar dangers for migrants travelling north through Mexico.

