Multiple agencies hold press conference regarding Penrose funeral home arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned the Penrose funeral homeowners under investigation for improperly storing bodies are now under arrest in Oklahoma on numerous charges.

4th Judicial District Attorney Michael J. Allen along with representatives from agencies including the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference today at 10:30 a.m.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office will review the allegations against the Hallfords and will file charges in El Paso County once that review is complete. The Hallford's bond has been set at a 2 million dollar cash bond. Allen noted that the charges the Hallfords face are eligible for probation.

The DA's office says that because the Hallfords were arrested in a different state, their first advisement in El Paso County District Court will be determined during the extradition process. Allen remarked that in the grand scheme of the case, the Hallfords were arrested quickly.

The FBI says that the case and investigation remain ongoing. Fremont County Sheriff said that the investigation has been very hard on his staff.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller provided an update on the identification process saying 110 bodies have been identified. Individuals are being identified by dental records, fingerprints, and medical hardware. When those efforts are no longer successful, they will use DNA testing. 25 bodies have been released to their loved ones as of Nov. 8, 2023.

Anyone who used Return to Nature Funeral Home since Sep. 2019 is asked to please send an email to penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov. Officials say this is the most effective way to connect with resources.

The press conference can be watched above.