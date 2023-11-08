Skip to Content
National Signing Day

It's every high school athletes dream, signing an offer letter to compete in college. Among the signees, several will compete at the division one level, including Coronado's Trey Gregory-Alford, who will play baseball in the ACC at Virginia, "It's surreal. Like at first I didn't really think about... like I thought about it. I always dream like, Oh, playing the MLB or playing at some college would be awesome. But making it this far, I wouldn't think I'd be able to do that," says Gregory-Alford.

Also from Coronado, Kiley Jones, who will be competing in precision rifle at the University of Akron,

"I can't believe it. It's really also, there's no words. It's just I've worked so hard for it, so I'm just really happy," says Jones.

Pine Creek high school had seven student-athletes sign, including Ava Amsden who is taking here talents to Baton Rouge to play soccer at LSU, "I've been playing soccer since I was three, and so I just think about like how many hours a week I put into it and it really all adds up to this moment," says Amsden.

And then there's Izzy Burton who can outrace a Mako shark, that's probably why the University of Denver wanted to sign her to their swim team, "It was such a good home. And I've been there before, but I think it just gave it me a new light just to see it all. And it just really felt right," says Burton.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

