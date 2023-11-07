Mainers vote against new utilities proposal, approve a stop to foreign spending in referendums

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters faced a busy ballot on Tuesday in an off-year election dominated by a decision over whether to replace the state’s two much-criticized private electric utilities. Most recently, Mainers turned down an attempt to oust the state’s corporate-owned electric utilities, while they approved one to stop foreign spending in referendums. Voters also decided to restore language about honoring obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of the constitution. Polls have closed on an Election Day that saw consistent turnout despite a lack of statewide offices on the ballot.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

