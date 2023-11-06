Skip to Content
Traffic Advisory: Slowing traffic following accident on Platte

Published 7:40 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), are responding to a traffic accident involving trapped parties. 

The notice was sent out just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 6. 

CHFD stated the accident occurred eastbound on Platte on the bridge above Powers. 

Travelers to the area are being asked to watch for slowing traffic and emergency vehicles. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

