Traffic Advisory: Slowing traffic following accident on Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), are responding to a traffic accident involving trapped parties.

The notice was sent out just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 6.

CHFD responding with CSFD to an accident with entrapment, east bound Platte on the bridge above Powers. Please watch for slowing traffic and emergency vehicles. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) November 6, 2023

CHFD stated the accident occurred eastbound on Platte on the bridge above Powers.

Travelers to the area are being asked to watch for slowing traffic and emergency vehicles.

No further information has been released at this time.