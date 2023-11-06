Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help investigating thefts from the Falcon Walmart located at 11550 Meridian Market View in unincorporated El Paso County.

According to EPSO, a male suspect entered the store on Oct. 25, selected and concealed items in reusable bags, and then covered all unpaid merchandise with a rug.  

EPSO says that the suspect exited the store without paying for any of the merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777.

