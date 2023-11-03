10th Judicial DA’s office confirms a juvenile suspect is connected to Pueblo teen’s death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The 10th Judicial District Attorney's office confirmed to KRDO13 that a juvenile suspect is connected to the homicide of 14-year-old Oliveah Fransua.

KRDO13 has learned that the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act of violence.

Oliveah was killed just after 1:00 a.m. on Nov 1. She was shot and killed inside her family's home, according to her mother Christina Fransua.

"Around 1:00 in the morning, I was trying to sleep and I woke up to a pop. I went in the room, and the suspect was standing up, facing the wall with the gun in his hand," said Christina Fransua.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting inside of the home. Pueblo Police will not confirm any more details in this case citing " an active and ongoing investigation. "

No arrests have been made.

The Fransua family is holding a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov 3.

This is a developing story.