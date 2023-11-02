Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police seeking information on 5-year-old cold case

10:31 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking information on a cold case on the 5th anniversary.

CSPD says that Luis "Lucky" Molina was found dead in Cheyenne Creek on Nov 2, 2018.

According to CSPD, Molina was found with traumatic injuries. No suspects have been identified or arrested in the case. It remains an open investigation.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

